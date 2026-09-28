Armani may sell 15% stake to different partners, says CEO - What Giorgio Armani's will said about fashion house's future

Milan-headquartered luxury fashion group Giorgio Armani is likely to sell its first 15 per cent stake in the company to more than one partner, according to Giuseppe Marsocci, chief executive officer (CEO) of the luxury fashion house.

Marsocci made these remarks on the sidelines of the Giorgio Armani fashion show, telling reporters, “It is not written in stone that it has to be one investor,” adding that no decision has been made so far. Marsocci, who became CEO last October, said the fashion house would adhere to the timeline outlined in the founder’s will, while noting that any deal would depend on reaching an agreement on the “price and details.”

Giorgio Armani, the company’s founder, who died at the age of 91 in September 2025, had instructed his heirs to seek a strategic partner within 12 to 18 months of his death, Reuters reported. Some of the preferred bidders for the initial 15 per cent stake include French luxury group LVMH, L’Oréal and eyewear group EssilorLuxottica. According to a Bloomberg report, the initial stake could eventually increase to roughly 70 per cent within five years.

The proposed stake sale is part of a broader succession plan outlined in Giorgio Armani’s will, which lays down specific provisions for the future of the company.

Key details of Giorgio Armani's will According to a Reuters report, Armani instructed his heirs that the Giorgio Armani Foundation, established by the late founder in 2016, would initially hold a 10 per cent direct stake in the luxury fashion house, giving it 30 per cent of the voting rights, along with the right to receive other shareholders’ stakes following their deaths.

The remaining shares will be distributed among Armani’s partner, Pantaleo “Leo” Dell’Orco, who will hold the largest stake and voting rights, along with his sister Rosanna, nieces Silvana and Roberta, and nephew Andrea Camerana.

Separately, while Rosanna and Roberta will not have voting rights, Dell’Orco will control 40 per cent of the voting power. Alongside the foundation, this will give him control over the fashion house.

Additionally, the company’s proceeds will be divided among Armani’s partner and family members according to their shareholdings, along with the foundation’s 10 per cent, which will be evenly distributed among the five members.

In his will, Armani instructed his heirs to sell a 15 per cent stake in the company within 18 months, with LVMH, L’Oréal and EssilorLuxottica given priority as potential buyers. If none of these groups were selected, the stake could be sold to another fashion or luxury company of comparable stature, chosen with the agreement of Leo Dell’Orco, with preference given to existing commercial partners of Armani.

Also Read | How Giorgio Armani redefined elegance over decades

Following the initial stake sale, Dell’Orco will retain 40 per cent of the voting rights despite holding a smaller stake, while the foundation’s voting power will decrease. However, it will retain veto rights over major decisions, including changes to the company’s statutes, capital increases and mergers and acquisitions.

In the next three to five years, Armani’s heirs have been directed to sell another 30-55 per cent stake to the same bidder or list the company, preferably on the Milan bourse. Regardless of the decision, the Giorgio Armani Foundation will retain a stake of at least 30.1 per cent in the Italian fashion house.

With the first stake sale deadline approaching, Armani’s management now faces the task of balancing the succession framework set by its founder with the company’s future ownership and strategic direction.