Home / Companies / News /  Army partners NTPC arm for clean energy

Army partners NTPC arm for clean energy

1 min read . 12:03 AM IST Livemint
FILE PHOTO: A signboard of NTPC is seen outside its office in Mumbai, India. (PC-REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo)

NTPC REL will design, develop, and install renewable energy projects and Hydrogen Energy Storage System in a phased manner.

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Army for setting up green hydrogen Projects at army establishments on a build, own and operate model.

“The intent is to reduce complex logistics, dependence on fossil fuels and to accelerate decarbonization," a statement said. Various locations of the Indian Army are powered through DG sets in off-grid locations. The Indian Army, in line with the Centre’s vision of Carbon Neutral Ladakh, intends to reduce the dependence on fossil fuel for power generation and heat, it said.

Under the ambit of the MoU, a joint identification of potential sites would be undertaken for setting up green hydrogen projects for supplying electricity in a phased manner.

“The MoU signals an advanced approach for modernization by Indian Army and NTPC’s commitment to serve the nation and assist its decarbonization goals. This agreement is a first of its kind and ushers in a new era of border security backed with energy security for the lines of defence of the country," it said.

NREL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd and currently has a portfolio of 3.6 GW RE capacity under construction. NTPC Group has ambitious plans of 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032, and currently, it has 3.2 GW of installed RE capacity.

