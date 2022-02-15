A retired Armyman, who claimed that he was ‘bumped off’ a paid seat on an IndiGo flight in order to make way for a former bureaucrat, has refused to consider airline's explanation that a ‘group of four elderly passengers, who had walking issues, inadvertently selected emergency row during check-in".

“Sorry don’t buy that. They walked off the plane all sprightly. Be honest in your admission of whatever it was you were up to. We aren’t gullible fools. It was at the boarding gate that I was told about the switch, after check in and bag drop. No attempt was made to info me prior," the former army officer Major General (retired) Birender Dhanoa.

Sorry don’t buy that. They walked off the plane all sprightly. Be honest in your admission of whatever it was you were up to. We aren’t gullible fools. It was at the boarding gate that I was told about the switch, after check in and bag drop. No attempt was made to info me prior. https://t.co/TvBoqAHeig — Birender Dhanoa (@bsdhanoa) February 15, 2022

In an earlier tweet, he said, Indigo playing fast and loose with seat allocation under VIP pressure. They bumped me off my paid seat because some former bureaucrat and “party" couldn’t be anywhere except row 1.

Dhanoa also claimed he wasn't the only one to face this situation. “Another gentleman next to me in the middle of the aircraft confirmed that he too was ‘shifted’ from row 1, which he’d paid for, to accommodate some 'aged' people," he said in another tweet.

Well to add to the odd incident I had on @IndiGo6E, I wasn’t the only pax who found himself on a different seat, another gentleman next to me in the middle of the aircraft confirmed that he too was “shifted from row 1, which he’d paid for, to accommodate some “aged people🤷🏻‍♂️🙄 — Birender Dhanoa (@bsdhanoa) February 15, 2022

Responding to his post, the airline apologised for the inconvenience, adding that its representatives will get in touch with him.

