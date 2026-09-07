Arnya, IPO-bound Casagrand form ₹750 cr south India-focused residential platform

Investment manager Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors Ltd and property developer Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd have partnered to form a ₹750 crore equity platform that will primarily fund residential projects in southern India.
The capital will be raised via Arnya Real Estate Fund III-Preferred Capital, a Category II alternative investment fund (AIF).
Arnya Real Estates will manage the fund, while Chennai-based Casagrand will develop the projects. The fund will invest in around 8-10 projects in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with investments ranging between ₹75 crore and ₹200 crore.