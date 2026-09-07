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Arnya, IPO-bound Casagrand form ₹750 cr south India-focused residential platform

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read7 Sep 2026, 05:10 PM IST
The six-year fund will target mid-income to luxury residential projects and make investments at the project level.
The six-year fund will target mid-income to luxury residential projects and make investments at the project level.
Summary

Arnya Real Estate Fund III-Preferred Capital, a Category II alternative investment fund, will invest in around 8-10 projects in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

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BENGALURU : Investment manager Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors Ltd and property developer Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd have partnered to form a 750 crore equity platform that will primarily fund residential projects in southern India.

BENGALURU : Investment manager Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors Ltd and property developer Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd have partnered to form a 750 crore equity platform that will primarily fund residential projects in southern India.

The capital will be raised via Arnya Real Estate Fund III-Preferred Capital, a Category II alternative investment fund (AIF).

The capital will be raised via Arnya Real Estate Fund III-Preferred Capital, a Category II alternative investment fund (AIF).

Arnya Real Estates will manage the fund, while Chennai-based Casagrand will develop the projects. The fund will invest in around 8-10 projects in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with investments ranging between 75 crore and 200 crore.

“The focus will be on the southern markets, and the projects will be in the mid-income to luxury range. It will be a six-year fund that will make project-level investments,” Sharad Mittal, founder and chief executive at Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors, told Mint in an interview.

This is Arnya's third fund. Founded in 2023, it has been managing approximately 3,000 crore across multiple real estate strategies.

Also Read | Arnya, Supreme Universal raises ₹1030 crore for Mumbai-focused fund

Arnya expects the newly launched fund's strategy to appeal to family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and sophisticated investors seeking diversified exposure to India's residential real estate market.

The target corpus for the equity platform is 1,300 crore, and the fundraising is expected to close by October. The fund's focus is on society redevelopment projects in Mumbai, which has seen a huge spurt in activity in recent years.

Before this, Arnya Real Estates Fund Advisors had launched Arnya Real Estate Fund-Equity in partnership with developer Supreme Universal, which has already received 1,200 crore in commitments from family offices and UHNWIs.

In 2024, before the platform with Supreme Universal, Arnya launched its maiden real estate fund—Arnya Real Estate Fund-Debt.

Search for capital

“We see institutional capital playing an increasingly important role in the long-term growth of residential real estate. Our approach is to build enduring partnerships with institutional capital providers who share our focus on disciplined execution, transparency and aligned objectives,” Arun Mn, founder, chairman and managing director, Casagrand, said.

In June, Casagrand secured the Securities and Exchange Board of India's clearance to raise 1,220 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company filed its draft papers last December. The offering is a fresh issue of equity shares worth 1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) up to 20 crore by promoters Arun Mn and Casagrand Luxor Pvt. Ltd. It may also consider a pre-IPO placement to raise up to 240 crore.

Also Read | Casagrand signs two projects in Dubai as realty market cools

Equity investments in residential real estate are not very easy to come by, yet, the requirement for capital is huge because developers are expanding across cities. Real estate projects need capital, including debt and equity, at various stages of their life cycle. However, the source of capital for residential developers is quite limited.

Private equity (PE) investments in real estate fell 29% in 2025 to $3.46 billion from the preceding year due to lower inflows of funds in housing and warehousing projects, according to property advisory Knight Frank India.

“We are focused on building structured investment products that seek to create a balance between risk and return, while aligning the interests of both investors and development partners. We are growing as an AMC (asset management company) and look forward to adding more investment products in the next 6-12 months,” Arnya's Mittal added.

Also Read | India's next commercial real estate hotspot isn't Mumbai or Bengaluru
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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsArnya, IPO-bound Casagrand form ₹750 cr south India-focused residential platform

Arnya, IPO-bound Casagrand form ₹750 cr south India-focused residential platform

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read7 Sep 2026, 05:10 PM IST
The six-year fund will target mid-income to luxury residential projects and make investments at the project level.
The six-year fund will target mid-income to luxury residential projects and make investments at the project level.
Summary

Arnya Real Estate Fund III-Preferred Capital, a Category II alternative investment fund, will invest in around 8-10 projects in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Investment manager Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors Ltd and property developer Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd have partnered to form a 750 crore equity platform that will primarily fund residential projects in southern India.

BENGALURU : Investment manager Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors Ltd and property developer Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd have partnered to form a 750 crore equity platform that will primarily fund residential projects in southern India.

The capital will be raised via Arnya Real Estate Fund III-Preferred Capital, a Category II alternative investment fund (AIF).

The capital will be raised via Arnya Real Estate Fund III-Preferred Capital, a Category II alternative investment fund (AIF).

Arnya Real Estates will manage the fund, while Chennai-based Casagrand will develop the projects. The fund will invest in around 8-10 projects in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with investments ranging between 75 crore and 200 crore.

“The focus will be on the southern markets, and the projects will be in the mid-income to luxury range. It will be a six-year fund that will make project-level investments,” Sharad Mittal, founder and chief executive at Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors, told Mint in an interview.

This is Arnya's third fund. Founded in 2023, it has been managing approximately 3,000 crore across multiple real estate strategies.

Also Read | Arnya, Supreme Universal raises ₹1030 crore for Mumbai-focused fund

Arnya expects the newly launched fund's strategy to appeal to family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and sophisticated investors seeking diversified exposure to India's residential real estate market.

The target corpus for the equity platform is 1,300 crore, and the fundraising is expected to close by October. The fund's focus is on society redevelopment projects in Mumbai, which has seen a huge spurt in activity in recent years.

Before this, Arnya Real Estates Fund Advisors had launched Arnya Real Estate Fund-Equity in partnership with developer Supreme Universal, which has already received 1,200 crore in commitments from family offices and UHNWIs.

In 2024, before the platform with Supreme Universal, Arnya launched its maiden real estate fund—Arnya Real Estate Fund-Debt.

Search for capital

“We see institutional capital playing an increasingly important role in the long-term growth of residential real estate. Our approach is to build enduring partnerships with institutional capital providers who share our focus on disciplined execution, transparency and aligned objectives,” Arun Mn, founder, chairman and managing director, Casagrand, said.

In June, Casagrand secured the Securities and Exchange Board of India's clearance to raise 1,220 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company filed its draft papers last December. The offering is a fresh issue of equity shares worth 1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) up to 20 crore by promoters Arun Mn and Casagrand Luxor Pvt. Ltd. It may also consider a pre-IPO placement to raise up to 240 crore.

Also Read | Casagrand signs two projects in Dubai as realty market cools

Equity investments in residential real estate are not very easy to come by, yet, the requirement for capital is huge because developers are expanding across cities. Real estate projects need capital, including debt and equity, at various stages of their life cycle. However, the source of capital for residential developers is quite limited.

Private equity (PE) investments in real estate fell 29% in 2025 to $3.46 billion from the preceding year due to lower inflows of funds in housing and warehousing projects, according to property advisory Knight Frank India.

“We are focused on building structured investment products that seek to create a balance between risk and return, while aligning the interests of both investors and development partners. We are growing as an AMC (asset management company) and look forward to adding more investment products in the next 6-12 months,” Arnya's Mittal added.

Also Read | India's next commercial real estate hotspot isn't Mumbai or Bengaluru
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsArnya, IPO-bound Casagrand form ₹750 cr south India-focused residential platform
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