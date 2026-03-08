Bengaluru: Investment manager Arnya Real Estates Fund Advisors and developer Supreme Universal have raised ₹1,030 crore for Arnya Real Estate Fund—Equity, from domestic and offshore investors, including family offices and ultra-rich individuals, marking the first close for the equity platform.
Arnya, Supreme Universal raises ₹1030 crore for Mumbai-focused fund
SummaryReal estate projects need capital, including debt and equity, at various stages of their life cycle. However, the source of capital for residential developers is quite limited
Bengaluru: Investment manager Arnya Real Estates Fund Advisors and developer Supreme Universal have raised ₹1,030 crore for Arnya Real Estate Fund—Equity, from domestic and offshore investors, including family offices and ultra-rich individuals, marking the first close for the equity platform.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More