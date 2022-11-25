Around 300 new airports coming up globally, 57% in Asia-Pacific1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 06:05 PM IST
The greenfield airports are also expected to play a key role in the global vision of net zero emissions by 2050
The Asia-Pacific region continues to be a geography with significant potential for aviation as 57% of the 300 planned airports globally are coming up in this part of the world, as per a latest assessment by the Airports Council International.