Around 300 new airports coming up globally, 57% in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions are expected to account for 58% of the global air passenger demand and is expected to increase at an average rate of 4.5% per annum as compared to 2.8% for other regions. The global air passenger demand is likely to grow over two-fold over the next 20 years, from 9.2 billion passengers in 2019 to about 19 billion in 2040, the report further said.