Around 55 pc of total GCCs in India in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai: Vestian

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai together have 922 global capability centres (GCCs), around 55 per cent of the total such facilities in India, according to Vestian.

In a statement on Monday, US-based real estate consultant Vestian stated that India houses nearly 1,700 GCCs spread across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, accounting for around 53 per cent of the about 3,200 GCCs worldwide.

"India's leading office markets continue to offer a compelling value proposition to GCCs, characterised by competitive costs, a highly skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, progressive policy incentives, and a conducive business environment," Vestian CEO Shrinivas Rao said.

However, he noted that selecting the right location remains critical to the long-term success of any GCC.

According to Vestian, India's top six cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune -- account for 94 per cent of the total number of GCCs in the country.

The rest are spread across various states.

The consultant projected that the total number of GCCs in India could exceed 2,100 by the end of the 2027-28 fiscal year. On an average, it said around 150 new GCCs are expected to be established annually.

In India, nearly 50 per cent of the total GCCS are of IT-ITeS sector, followed by the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector that holds 17 per cent share.

On city-wise analysis, Vestian said there are 487 GCCs in Bengaluru, accounting for 29 per cent of the total number of GCCs in the country.

Hyderabad has 273 GCCs, Delhi-NCR houses 272 GCCs, Mumbai 207 GCCs, Pune 178 GCCs, and Chennai 162 GCCs.

There are 922 GCCs in the three southern cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai -- the data showed.

Commenting on the report, Gurugram-based property consulting firm InfraMantra Founder Shiwang Suraj said the Delhi-NCR accounts for 16 per cent of the total GCCs in the country.

"The accelerated infrastructure development, ease of doing business and skilled manpower have attracted these companies to Delhi-NCR," he added.