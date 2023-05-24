The board of SBFC allotted 27.27 million equity shares to Amansa, it said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

The shares were allotted at ₹55 apiece, a person aware of the matter said.

SBFC had applied for a public listing in November last year. It refiled its draft prospectus in March this year, cutting the IPO size to ₹1,200 crore from ₹1,600 crore previously.

The IPO initially included an offer-for-sale of ₹850 crore by promoters SBFC Holdings, Arpwood Partners, Arpwood Capital, and Eight45 Services, which was trimmed to ₹450 crore in the new filing.

The revised plan involves Arpwood and its affiliates selling shares worth ₹300 crore while Clermont through SBFC Holdings would offload shares totalling ₹150 crore.

Earlier, Arpwood had planned to sell shares worth ₹575 crore while Clermont aimed to sell shares totalling ₹275 crore.

The size of the fresh issue has, however, been kept unchanged at ₹750 crore, according to the filing with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

SFBC had earlier said it may consider issuing equity shares on a private placement basis, aggregating up to ₹150 crore, before the IPO, in which case it will reduce the size of the primary issue.

Amansa Capital and a few other investors also participated in secondary deals, the person cited above said. SBFC declined to share details on the secondary transactions.

The Mumbai-based non-bank lender provides loans to entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed individuals, salaried and working-class individuals. It reported a growth of 39% in operating revenue at ₹733 crore in the financial year 2023. It reported a profit of ₹150 crore in FY23, up from ₹65 crore in the year before.

When it first filed its draft prospectus, SBFC was targeting a valuation of at least ₹5,400 crore, based on the last known share transactions in September 2022. However, it isn’t clear if it has also moderated its valuation expectations.