Artha launches syndicate fund for family offices, HNIs

New Delhi: Artha Group has launched Artha Continuum Fund (ACF), a syndicate fund, for family offices and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fund provides investment opportunities for bridge rounds of emerging growth-stage ventures. With an aim to close 8-10 deals annually, the fund’s debut deal is expected to be announced this quarter.

Investors are required to commit ₹10 crore as a minimum investment, the firm said in a statement. ACF offers investors the autonomy to select and allocate funds for each deal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The fund will strategically co-invest alongside premier VC funds," the firm added. “With a strategic alignment with Artha India Ventures, ACF has garnered in-principle commitments from leading LPs. The fund remains committed to category-leading companies showing significant traction with clear profitability horizons."

ACF addresses a key challenge for many family offices and UHNIs: the depth of due diligence and negotiation power. Leveraging its vast resources and seasoned team, ACF emerges as the optimal platform for those seeking elevated returns from private investments but wary of the risks associated with early-stage startups, the statement added. “Notably, ACF isn't a blind pool, granting investors the autonomy to select and allocate funds each deal."

Anirudh A. Damani, director of Artha India Ventures, said, "ACF arose from listening to our discerning investors. They yearned for a competent entity to oversee rigorous due diligence, sophisticated negotiations, and post-investment management while crafting their direct investment narratives." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}