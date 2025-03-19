Companies
To be effective, AI models need live data constantly flowing between applications, says Confluent's Jay Kreps
Leslie D'Monte 4 min read 19 Mar 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Summary
- Jay Kreps, Confluent CEO, believes India is at the forefront of tech adoption, leading in both AI and real-time data streaming.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU : Jay Kreps, co-founder and chief executive of Confluent Inc., is betting big time on powering global enterprises with real-time streaming data solutions that can help their artificial intelligence (AI) models provide accurate, timely decisions in areas like fraud detection, recommendations, and automation.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less