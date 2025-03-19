Confluent plans to continue hiring in the Asia-Pacific region and grow it by another 20%, especially in India. Kreps added that India’s investment in digital infrastructure has positioned it as a global leader. “Payments here use Kafka and Confluent extensively. The scale is orders of magnitude higher than in the US, where payments are periodic. In India, they happen everywhere, all the time. It’s exciting to be part of this transformation," Kreps said.