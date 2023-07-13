Artificial Intelligence game to strategic investments: Key things that Wipro's chairman Rishad Premji said in 77th AGM4 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Wipro's chairman, Rishad Premji, highlighted the company's investment in AI and its plans to integrate AI into all platforms and solutions, while also emphasizing the importance of strong governance. The company recently completed its largest-ever buyback.
IT giant Wipro's chairman Rishad Premji said, the company is excited about the possibilities that AI brings and has been investing ahead of the curve to understand and leverage its power and to create multiple solutions for clients. He said this to the shareholders of Wipro in its 77th annual general meeting.
