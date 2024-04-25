Another job AI could take over and replace? THIS industry will be revolutionalised, believes TCS CEO K Krithivasan
TCS' Krithivasan foresees that AI could reshape call centres by reducing incoming calls through proactive technology, adding that generative AI adoption by MNCs may revolutionise the industry. He did add that this is a long-term prospect.
Tata Consultancy Services CEO K Krithivasan believes that artificial intelligence has the potential to significantly alter the landscape of call centres, within a short timeframe, the Financial Times reported.
