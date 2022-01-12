NEW DELHI: Artivatic, an insurance tech firm, has launched an integrated platform for sales, marketing, agent, customer, branch, communication, and lead management called MiO (www.miosales.com).

The firm says it aims to provide next-gen digital sales, branch operations, and customer-lead conversion solutions through the platform which will have three segments - MiOSales, MiOBanca and MiO Broker.

“The insurance sector is getting upgraded thoroughly and the manner of operations is the most fundamental transformation that’s happening. As a full-stack automated AI-led, business insurance platform, MiO offers to empower insurance players with a specialised sales and marketing platform that helps them turn every lead into RoI," said Layak Singh, co-founder of the Bengaluru-based Artivatic.

MiOSales will be a unified sales and distribution platform; MiOBanca, an AI-based bancassurance sales platform; and MiO Broker, a sales and point-of-sales-person platform for brokers’ distribution.

These will be easy to integrate with third party or government APIs, optical character recognition, content and communication, data intelligence, automation, etc.

It recently lunched data analytics-led Employee Benefit and Group Health System called ASPIRE HEALTH, designed to enable brokers, employers and carriers (insurance company) to better manage the entire employee benefit placement process through a centralised automated and shared system.

