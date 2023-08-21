Artix sets eyes on younger enthusiasts

New Delhi: As India’s art landscape continues to evolve, a pioneering shift is on the horizon with the impending launch of Artix, India’s first hotel-based annual art fair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The venture, spearheaded by fashion entrepreneurs Malvika Poddar and Timsy Anand besides gallerist Payal Kapoor, promises to redefine the experience of art exhibitions.

Seeking to engage a growing community of young art enthusiasts and collectors, Artix is set to kick off later this month in the national capital, to mark a compelling addition to India's vibrant art scene.

So far, global art fairs, such as The Art Basel and Frieze Art Fair, have played a significant role in showcasing artwork to individuals entering the collectors’ scene. India, too, has witnessed the emergence of a fresh wave of collectors among the Gen-Z and millennial population around the time of the covid-19 pandemic.

Artix seeks to cater to this new cohort to drive the future art market, with its annual art fairs. It is expected to travel to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata to further its ambitions.

Currently India hosts two major events showcasing art—India Art Fair, and Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Artix will be the first to be held in hotels and collaborate with popular artists and design patrons. It will feature a prominent new category of collectables including objet d’art and jewels.

“Art became far more popular during the pandemic, and the effects have not waned yet. I still sell several pieces of art online in a week, and expect the interest in art to continue in coming years," said Kapoor, also the owner of Arushi Arts.

The annual fair will be hosting work from Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Cultivate Art, Anant Art Gallery, Art Pilgrim, Art Centrix and Arushi Arts. Some independent artists, including two Americans and three private collections will be on display. Hotelier Priya Paul, businessperson Lekha Poddar and art patron Saloni Doshi will be putting out their collections this year.

Around 500 works of Indian contemporary art, progressive art group, and works of Indian legends, such as Francis Newton Souza and Jogen Chowdhury, will be featured. “Art fairs around the world are a big deal. We want to make a similar, immersive art space with limited pieces which will make people go back to art galleries even after the fares are concluded. The newer generation needs to come, and start buying art," Kapoor added.

Investing in an art fair aligns with the broader perspective. A report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank’s Attitudes Survey, said 53% of preferred passion investments by India’s affluent comprised art, luxury handbags and watches.

Artix also aims to promote new and young artists, besides featuring international artists, and will focus on showcasing India and its arts and crafts.