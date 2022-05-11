Aruna Singh takes additional charge as CMD of RailTel Corp

In a meeting held with senior officials of RailTel, the new CMD of RCIL, Aruna Singh said, “RailTel has been doing really well business wise and I am confident that this team will be able to continue the momentum with the ‘customer first’ approach. Our timely delivery of services and execution of projects will strengthen RCIL’s brand name amongst major telecom /ICT players of India. RCIL will continue to be in the forefront of Digital Transformation taking place in the country."