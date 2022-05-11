Aruna Singh takes additional charge as CMD of RailTel Corp

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Singh is an officer of 1985 batch of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers and a Graduate in Electronics and Telecommunication from Delhi College of Engineering
Aruna Singh presently working as Additional Member (Telecom) in the Railway Board took over additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director of RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) on Wednesday.
Singh is an officer of 1985 batch of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) and a Graduate in Electronics and Telecommunication from Delhi College of Engineering, Delhi.
Starting her career from Northern Railway zone, she has held many important assignments in different zones & wings of Indian Railways.
She attended many training programes /Courses in India & Abroad during her career which includes professional courses from Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications, (IRISET) Secunderabad, Public Policy Diploma from Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, Strategic Management courses from Shanghai and Paris and Management Strategies course from Carnegie Mellon University, USA.
In a meeting held with senior officials of RailTel, the new CMD of RCIL, Aruna Singh said, “RailTel has been doing really well business wise and I am confident that this team will be able to continue the momentum with the ‘customer first’ approach. Our timely delivery of services and execution of projects will strengthen RCIL’s brand name amongst major telecom /ICT players of India. RCIL will continue to be in the forefront of Digital Transformation taking place in the country."