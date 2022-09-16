Arvind Fashions expands U.S. Polo Assn presence in Bengaluru

U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear. The brand is distributed worldwide through nearly 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce.
NEW DELHI: U.S. Polo Assn, the American apparel retailer, on Friday announced the launch of five new stores in Bengaluru taking up its exclusive store count in the city to 21. U.S. Polo Assn., a premium casualwear brand, is a subsidiary of the globally known United States Polo Association (USPA). In India, U.S. Polo Assn is licensed and sold by Arvind Fashions Ltd which also has other international and homegrown fashion brands in its portfolio such as ARROW, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Flying Machine.
“Bengaluru is known for being one of the more fashionable cities in India, and we are excited to introduce five new stores…With strategic locations spread across the city, the new stores will feature our latest AW’22 collection. U.S. Polo Assn. has been enjoying a rapid rate of expansion," said Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. at Arvind Fashions.
In a statement, J. Michael Prince, president & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, said, “Opening five stores at once in Bengaluru is quite an accomplishment, one that can be attributed to Arvind (Fashions Ltd), for their commitment to growing the U.S. Polo Assn. brand."
Prince said the brand is expanding globally across 190 countries. “We maintain a strategic focus in India alongside Arvind where we have such an incredible consumer fan base for U.S. Polo Assn.," he added.
To be sure, U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies.
According to research website Statista, India’s apparel market revenue is estimated is $87.60 billion for 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-26.