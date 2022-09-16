Arvind Fashions expands U.S. Polo Assn presence in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: U.S. Polo Assn, the American apparel retailer, on Friday announced the launch of five new stores in Bengaluru taking up its exclusive store count in the city to 21. U.S. Polo Assn., a premium casualwear brand, is a subsidiary of the globally known United States Polo Association (USPA). In India, U.S. Polo Assn is licensed and sold by Arvind Fashions Ltd which also has other international and homegrown fashion brands in its portfolio such as ARROW, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Flying Machine.

