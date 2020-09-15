Arvind inks 100 million deal with ACT Grants to produce N95 masks

“ACT and its partners have already provided over 3 lakh PPE and over 15 lakh masks to hospitals, police and frontline workers across 20 states of India. This partnership with Arvind will allow us to make 10x the impact in protecting our front-lines and provide high quality, locally manufactured BIS certified N95 masks in India. ACT will work with partner NGOs & Foundations to make these N95 masks available free of cost," said Apurv Bansal, Spokesperson from ACT Grants.