Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal calls ministers-designate for dinner ahead of swearing-in, to discuss development roadmap

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2020, 06:41 PM IST PTI

  • Kejriwal will discuss with his ministers-designate initiatives that need to be prioritised and action items for the Delhi government in the coming three months
  • Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with six others at 10 am on Sunday

A day before taking oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third time, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss a roadmap for Delhi's development.

According to party functionaries, Kejriwal will discuss with his ministers-designate initiatives that need to be prioritised and action items for the Delhi government in the coming three months.

The meeting will also focus on developing a roadmap to make Delhi a global city, they said.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with six others at 10 am on Sunday.

The six who will take oath as ministers are: Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time. PTI UZM SMN SMN

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue