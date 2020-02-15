A day before taking oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third time, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss a roadmap for Delhi's development.

According to party functionaries, Kejriwal will discuss with his ministers-designate initiatives that need to be prioritised and action items for the Delhi government in the coming three months.

The meeting will also focus on developing a roadmap to make Delhi a global city, they said.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with six others at 10 am on Sunday.

The six who will take oath as ministers are: Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.