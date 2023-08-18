comScore
Kejriwal, Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Unacademy for sacking teacher over ‘vote for educated’ remark

 2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 04:16 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

edtech platform Unacademy fires teacher advocating for educated politicians, gets condemned by academicians and politicians like Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chatuvedi. #UninstallUnacademy trends on social media

A video that had gone viral on microblogging platform ‘X’, showed Karan Sangwan lamenting that he had to change his notes, and work owing to the three bills.Premium
A video that had gone viral on microblogging platform ‘X’, showed Karan Sangwan lamenting that he had to change his notes, and work owing to the three bills.

Online learning platform Unacademy has sacked their teaching professional who advocated for electing ‘educated politicians’ in one of his classes. The educator Karan Sangwan had during one of his lessons urged his students not to elected uneducated people in position of power.

The remark came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three new bills in the Lok Sabha during the Mosoon session of the parliament. Shah had said that the three bill will replace the British-era criminal laws of IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act.

A video that had gone viral on microblogging platform ‘X’, showed Karan Sangwan lamenting that he had to change his notes, and work owing to the three bills.

Now, Unacademy sacked this educator and issued a statement saying it does not allow teachers to share their personal opinions in the classroom as it can be disruptive to learning.

Unacademy faces massive backlash

The sacking of Mr Sangwan triggered condemnation from academicians and the general public alike, with "#UninstallUnacademy" trending on ‘X’.

The act by Unacademy also was condemned by politicians like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Maharashtra Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi lashed out at the edtech platform for sacking Karan Sangwan describing the move as “shame" as his opinion would “positively influence young minds".

“How does saying vote for literate politicians a biased opinion? Doesn’t that opinion positively influence young minds? Shame if merely expressing this view gets you to take someone’s job, Unacademy."

“Don’t understand why everyone felt Karan Sangwan, the professor’s opinion on educated leaders was about Mr. Supreme. Repeat of Kajol level trolling, but here it cost him his job," she added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Is it a crime to appeal to educated people to vote? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But people's representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of the 21st century,".

In the video that had become viral, Sangwan was heard saying, "Aise insaan ko chune jo padha likha ho, jo samajh sake cheezon ko. Sirf aise insaan ko na chune jinko sirf badalna aata ho, naam change karna aata ho (Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows changing names) Make your decision properly."

The educator can be further heard saying, “Even I don't know whether to laugh or cry because I also have a lot of bare acts, caseloads, and notes that I had prepared. It is hard work for everyone. You also got a job at your hand."

He further says, “But keep in mind one thing. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don't have to go through this (ordeal) again. Ok?"

