Arvind Lifestyle receives 260 crore from Flipkart for stake in group firm

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 12:27 PM IST PTI

  • Earlier this month, Arvind Fashions had informed exchanges that Flipkart Group had invested 260 crore to pick a minority stake in its subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands
  • Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions' recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand

Arvind Fashions (AFL) on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received 260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands.

Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions' recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand.

"...After completion of the customary conditions precedent, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, received 260 crore from Flipkart India as consideration for the sale of a significant minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands, another subsidiary of the company," Arvind Fashions said in a BSE filing.

Earlier this month, Arvind Fashions had informed exchanges that Flipkart Group had invested 260 crore to pick a minority stake in its subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands.

Flying Machine has been retailing on the group's platforms of Flipkart and Myntra for more than six years.

