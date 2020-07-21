Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Arvind Lifestyle receives 260 crore from Flipkart for stake in group firm
Flying Machine has been retailing on the group's platforms of Flipkart and Myntra for more than six years.

Arvind Lifestyle receives 260 crore from Flipkart for stake in group firm

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST PTI

  • Earlier this month, Arvind Fashions had informed exchanges that Flipkart Group had invested 260 crore to pick a minority stake in its subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands
  • Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions' recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand

Arvind Fashions (AFL) on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received 260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands.

Arvind Fashions (AFL) on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received 260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands.

Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions' recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand.

Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions' recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"...After completion of the customary conditions precedent, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, received 260 crore from Flipkart India as consideration for the sale of a significant minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands, another subsidiary of the company," Arvind Fashions said in a BSE filing.

Earlier this month, Arvind Fashions had informed exchanges that Flipkart Group had invested 260 crore to pick a minority stake in its subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands.

Flying Machine has been retailing on the group's platforms of Flipkart and Myntra for more than six years.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated