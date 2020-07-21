Arvind Lifestyle receives 260 crore from Flipkart for stake in group firm

Arvind Fashions (AFL) on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received ₹260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands.
Arvind Fashions (AFL) on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received ₹260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands.
Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions' recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand.
Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions' recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
"...After completion of the customary conditions precedent, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, received ₹260 crore from Flipkart India as consideration for the sale of a significant minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands, another subsidiary of the company," Arvind Fashions said in a BSE filing.
Earlier this month, Arvind Fashions had informed exchanges that Flipkart Group had invested ₹260 crore to pick a minority stake in its subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands.
Flying Machine has been retailing on the group's platforms of Flipkart and Myntra for more than six years.