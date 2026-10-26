Arvind Limited in Varanasi: PM Modi inaugurates ₹150 crore plant with 1,000-job potential – Know about the company

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a new garment manufacturing unit of Arvind Limited in Varanasi, underlining the city's potential to attract industrial investments and boost manufacturing activity, with a focus on women's employment.

The facility is expected to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's textile and apparel industry and enhance the state's appeal as an investment destination.

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Investment, capacity and employment The facility has been developed with an investment of approximately ₹150 crore and is spread across 5.5 acres, with a built-up area of around 65,000 sq. ft. It has a projected revenue potential of ₹250 crore and is expected to generate employment for more than 1,000 people, predominantly women, according to Arvind Limited's media release submitted to the stock exchanges on Sunday.

The project, which will have a predominantly women-led workforce, is also aimed at increasing women's participation in industrial activities and advancing women-led development, according to ANI.

The new unit is likely to generate employment opportunities in garment production and support the region's industrial expansion. With Arvind Limited catering to customers across international markets, the facility will also help connect garments produced in Varanasi with global buyers.

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The development aims to contribute to India's textile manufacturing capabilities while integrating the region more closely with international apparel supply chains.

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“We are deeply honoured to have the Hon'ble Prime Minister inaugurate this facility. The Lalbhai Group's journey of 130 years began in 1897 and has remained closely intertwined with India's industrial progress. Inspired by the institution-building vision of Shri Kasturbhai Lalbhai, we have consistently invested in enterprises that contribute to economic growth, employment generation and nation-building,” stated Sanjay Lalbhai, Chairman, Arvind Limited in a filing.

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He added, “We are particularly proud that this investment will create large-scale employment opportunities, with women expected to form a significant part of the workforce, reflecting the transformative power of Nari Shakti in driving India's growth story. We are proud to partner in India’s development journey through investment, innovation and job creation.”

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Know about Arvind Limited Arvind Limited is an Ahmedabad-based textile and apparel manufacturer with a history dating back to 1931. The company operates across textiles, garment manufacturing, advanced materials, retail and environmental solutions. Its textile portfolio includes denim, woven fabrics, knits, voiles, home linens and finished garments.

Arvind Limited is listed on the NSE and BSE under the ticker symbol ARVIND. The company is chaired by Sanjay S Lalbhai, while Punit S Lalbhai and Kulin S. Lalbhai serve as vice-chairmen.

According to the company’s official website, Arvind produces more than 60 million metres of denim annually and has a garment manufacturing capacity of over 83 million pieces. Its advanced materials business caters to specialised segments such as industrial applications, protective clothing and composites. The company also provides water and environmental management solutions

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X