Arvind Ltd to make anti-viral fabric and garments in India

NEW DELHI: Textile and apparel firm Arvind Limited on Wednesday said it will manufacture anti-viral shirting and suiting fabrics, readymade garments and face masks to help Indian consumers in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The textile-to-retail firm will create these products using newly launched anti-viral textile technology in India under its brand 'Intellifabrix'. Arvind has partnered with Swiss textile innovation firm HeiQ Materials AG in association with Taiwanese specialty chemical major M/S Jintex Corporation to introduce the anti-virus technology in India.

Research shows that viruses and bacteria, can remain active on textile surfaces for up to two days. Arvind claims that garments treated with HeiQ Viroblock actively inhibit viruses and kill them upon contact, helping to minimize the potential for re-transmission of pathogens through clothing. The technology has been designed so that it stays active on treated garments for 30 gentle domestic washes.

Kulin Lalbhai, executive director, Arvind Limited said, “... in a very short period of time we will introduce into the Indian market fabrics that will provide best-in-class viral protection and are fashionable at the same time."

Carlo Centonze, chief executive, HeiQ Group said, "HeiQ Viroblock is a special combination of our advanced silver and vesicle technology that has been proven effective against the human coronavirus 229E and SARS-CoV-2, causing covid-19, with 99.99% reduction of virus in 30 minutes. It is a safe, hypoallergenic and patent pending technology."

Arvind Ltd has also been manufacturing PPE suits and masks.

