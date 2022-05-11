Arvind SmartSpaces launches digital sales platform for homebuyers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Real estate firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd (ASL), part of Arvind Ltd, has launched a digital sales platform that will enable customers to view entire inventory listings and get complete information of the unit price. The developer said it will help in a transparent home-buying experience through digital innovation by embedding transparency and self-sufficiency into the process for the customers.
Arvind SmartSpaces is leveraging technology to provide customers with the option to choose their homes, buy a home, and monitor the progress of the project, at anytime from anywhere. The online sales platform will provide virtual walkthroughs of the projects to the customers, who will also be able to view spaces inside the units and experience the interiors.
It will also enable customers to virtually get a view out of their balconies and look at the surroundings through the integration of the VR model into the existing website. The exact units, position within the project, layout and the entire inventory will be also visible to anyone on the platform, the firm said.
“…Coming from a legacy brand like Arvind Ltd., we have always strived for the highest quality, and the most ethical business practices. With technology at our disposal, we are now able to empower customers and give them the all project related information in real time at their fingertips, something that seemed improbable in our industry," said Kamal Singal, managing director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces.
“Our customers and their needs have always been at the center of all our operations, designs and processes, and we extend this ideology into this sales platform. While we are piloting this platform with one of our projects in Bangalore, we aim to extend this to all our new projects going forward," he added.
At launch, customers will be able to virtually visit, and buy homes at Arvind Bel Air, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The company has about 25 million sq ft of real estate development across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.