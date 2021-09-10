Arvind SmartSpaces raises 85 crore from HDFC Capital

“This investment is an extension to our existing partnership platform set up in 2019, with Arvind SmartSpaces. It meets our objective to provide long-term, equity and mezzanine capital to marquee developers for the development of affordable and mid-income housing in India. Further, this is in line with HDFC Capital’s strategy of partnering with top rated developers with a good track record of development and delivery. We believe that consolidation in the residential sector is a given and that developers with strong brand presence shall capture a disproportionate share of the market," said Vipul Roongta, MD and CEO of HDFC Capital Advisors.