Arvind SmartSpaces to buy Pune land for 100 crore for villa project

“…This project marks our entry into another key micromarket of Pune, after the success of our first project in Kothrud. We have seen a steady increase in demand for luxury and villa developments and we are happy to add this project to our portfolio. This land acquisition is in line with our strategy of investing in new growth markets such as Pune and MMR, beside widening our footprint in Bangalore and Ahmedabad," said Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces.