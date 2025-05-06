How Arya.ag is betting big on tech to bridge Indian farming's trust deficit
Leslie D'Monte 5 min read 06 May 2025, 01:54 PM IST
SummaryIndian agriculture has persistent issues around inaccurate pricing, faulty weighing, and opaque dealings, CEO Prasanna Rao told Mint. Arya.ag aims to solve these with its online marketplace and tools such as satellite-based crop monitoring, instant grain quality testing, easy financing, and more.
Prasanna Rao, co-founder and chief executive of 12-year-old agritech firm Arya.ag, believes technology can close longstanding gaps in India’s agricultural supply chain, particularly for small farmers, who are often excluded from fair trade.
