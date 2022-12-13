Aryan Khan & a devil-may-care bet on premium liquor4 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 10:32 AM IST
Aryan Khan has launched Slab Ventures, a Netherlands-based luxury lifestyle collective and tied up with the local arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making his foray into India’s lucrative but heavily regulated liquor industry, along with business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva. The trio plans to initially launch a premium vodka brand and expand into the brown spirits market later.