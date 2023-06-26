Aryan Khan-owned Slab Ventures Netherlands, Ab InBev India launch scotch brand.

Aryan Khan-owned Slab Ventures Netherlands, Ab InBev India launch scotch brand2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 01:39 PM IST
This is part of the D'yavol's Global Luxury Collective, launched in December last year. The collective retails fashion products, beverages, as well as manages events. The company had earlier launched a single estate vodka and a luxury streetwear line.
New Delhi: SLAB Ventures Netherlands and AB InBev India have launched a blended malt scotch, D'yavol Inception, aimed at the luxury market. SLAB is owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, along with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×