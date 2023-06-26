Aryan Khan-owned Slab Ventures Netherlands, Ab InBev India launch scotch brand.

New Delhi: SLAB Ventures Netherlands and AB InBev India have launched a blended malt scotch, D'yavol Inception, aimed at the luxury market. SLAB is owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, along with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva.

This is part of the company’s D'yavol's Global Luxury Collective which it launched in December last year. The collective retails fashion products, beverages, as well as manages events. The company had earlier launched a single estate vodka and a luxury streetwear line.

Singh of SLAB said, “We took upon ourselves the challenge of combining exceptional single malts from different regions in a blend that brings out the best of each component malt. This has been created by our master blender Vic Cameron."

D'yavol Inception has been crafted in Scotland by blending eight single malts from the regions of the Highlands, Lowlands, Speyside, and Islands and is a small batch scotch, and has 47.1% alcohol by volume.

Kartikeya Sharma, president for India at AB InBev added, “The market for Scotch whiskies in India is growing as demand for luxury and imported spirits increases. We target whisky enthusiasts and connoisseurs seeking a good drinking experience."

At present it is available in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka and will also be soon sold in Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana & Telangana. A 750 ml-bottle of D'yavol Inception retails between ₹9,000 and ₹9,800.

India’s alcoholic beverages market was $52.5 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier). India is a predominantly brown spirits market. Categories like whisky, brandy and dark rum have been the largest contributors to the alcoholic beverages pie with about 90% of all Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) sales by volume coming out of the brown spirits category.