Yet another startup resorts to layoffs, salary delays while waiting for spring
SummaryRetail-tech company Arzooo is the latest startup to delay payments to employees and sellers, as well resort to layoffs, while waiting for funding to come through even as the industry is hopeful that the funding winter may finally thaw this year
Retail-tech startup Arzooo has failed to pay salaries, blocked payments to its seller partners, and laid off a large number of employees since October amid an unrelenting funding crunch, according to multiple people aware of the developments.