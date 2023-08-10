As Air India rebrands itself, a look at six key investments made by the airline

Tata-backed Air India unveiled its new brand identity on Thursday under its transformation journey. The airline's new logo includes a modern design with golden, red and purple colours.

The Vista, the new logo symbol for Air India, takes its inspiration from the peak of the gold window frame and stands for limitless possibilities, progress, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, the company said in release.

“The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’," added the airline in its press note.

The new logo will be seen to travellers starting in December 2023, when Air India's first Airbus A350 enters the fleet with the new livery, according to the press release.

In order to improve its customer service and solidify its position as the go-to airline for passengers flying to, from, and within India, Air India is making large investments across the board. Here's are six key investments made by the airline.

In accordance with previously announced list pricing, Air India has confirmed historic purchase agreements to pay US$70 billion (based on published list prices) for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, with deliveries of the new aircraft beginning in November of this year.

The airline in its release said the transformation of Air India’s fleet has already begun with the airline leasing and buying 20 widebody aircraft this year. A US$400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft commences mid-2024, which will lead to the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity. By March 2024, 33% of the airline’s widebody fleet will be upgraded, and over the next two-and-a-half years, its entire long-haul fleet will be reborn.

A new website and mobile app from Air India have been released, providing a vastly better web experience with new technological capabilities and features.

By the end of this year, the carrier will also introduce a new "open all hours, every day" customer support centre in nine Indian and international languages. In early 2024, it will also roll out a newly revised loyalty programme that will provide thousands of additional redemption options.

The airline recently announced a global lounge network expansion, attaining 100% lounge access coverage for premium passengers at all locations in its international route network. As a result, the airline is investing in establishing whole new lounges at Delhi and New York JFK airports.

Air India has now welcomed more than 5,000 new staff, including 3,200 Cabin Crew and nearly 1,000 Cockpit Crew, who are helping to drive the cultural transformation taking place at the heart of Air India. It is also heavily investing in building one of the world’s largest aviation training academies in India that will upskill a massive number of aviation professionals, said the airline in its release.

