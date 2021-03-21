After seeing more than 60% of revenue wiped off in a matter of months because of the pandemic, gross margins at SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt. Ltd have climbed back to pre-pandemic levels this year. In India, it’s down to focusing on profitable geographies and the return of the small business traveller, said chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal in an interview. “We will be IPO-ready, but the time to look at public markets is something the board will decide," he added. Edited excerpts:

What has been the pace of recovery for Oyo?

In the past year, we looked at ways to bring forth a technology-first stack for our property owners to solve operational challenges and increase occupancy levels. We ensured we move all our hotels to a revenue-share model. Earlier, 90% of our properties were on revenue-share and 10% on minimum guarantees.

In January, our gross margins recovered to 100% of pre-covid levels. Our monthly bottom line is also slowly but definitely improving, and our India business is Ebitda positive.

In India, occupancy has returned to 55% to 60% of pre-covid levels. Our recovery is coming from small business owners who are travelling again and are a big part of our loyal customer base. The millennial ecosystem is growing but more from a road-trip standpoint. Pharmaceutical and consumer packaging sales reps are also travelling. Holiday homes in India, South-East Asia and Europe are also becoming preferred travel destinations. Our Europe business is largely driven by vacation homes, and summer bookings this year are back to January 2020 levels.

Has Oyo exited some markets and new properties?

We recently restructured Oyo into Oyo INSEA (India and South-East Asia), which includes India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines; Oyo Europe, and OYO International. INSEA contributes nearly 50% to revenue and, along with Europe, accounts for 80% of gross margins. The number of partners in our core hotels and homes business in India has not gone down substantially, and we are adding around 500 new partners monthly to Oyo India.

Given the recovery, when will Oyo look at an initial public offer (IPO)?

We’ve done quite a bit of work to come out of the pandemic. At this point, I don’t think we should take the foot off the gas but continue focusing on operational execution and drive growth. We will be IPO ready, but the time to look at the public markets is something that the board will have to decide. Sustainability is a very important part, probably slightly more than growth.

How are you paring losses?

We have been reducing our losses and burn on a monthly basis. We feel good about our bottom line and have a reasonable cash flow on our balance sheet. In our core geographies, we are bringing in new hotels and homeowners in a scientific and thoughtful way. We continue to serve close to 100,000 small property owners and have more than 100 million users. It’s safe to say we will not be exiting any business lines right now. Frontier businesses continue to be small in the overall scheme of things, and our focus is on hotels and homes. Oyo Life and a few other segments might have seen some properties not making sense to mutual parties, but we are also seeing a new rise now in this business.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via