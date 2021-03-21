As biz owners check in, Oyo turns a corner

We have been reducing our losses and burn on a monthly basis. We feel good about our bottom line and have a reasonable cash flow on our balance sheet. In our core geographies, we are bringing in new hotels and homeowners in a scientific and thoughtful way. We continue to serve close to 100,000 small property owners and have more than 100 million users. It’s safe to say we will not be exiting any business lines right now. Frontier businesses continue to be small in the overall scheme of things, and our focus is on hotels and homes. Oyo Life and a few other segments might have seen some properties not making sense to mutual parties, but we are also seeing a new rise now in this business.