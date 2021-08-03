As China’s online tutoring firms tank, India’s cash up

Most of these companies are still private for now, but an IPO boom for Indian internet firms more broadly may help them go public before too long. The share price of online delivery company Zomato has nearly doubled since its IPO last week. Fintech giant PayTM, backed by China’s Ant Group, has filed to list and will likely attract a lot of interest as well. Ant, which failed to go public last year due to regulators’ intervention, may reap a windfall from this IPO instead.