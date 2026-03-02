As cricket attempts to go global, Omnicom FUSE bets on cricket-music blend

“ICC’s new sponsorship cycle that began in 2024 had a leaner look with fewer number of brand partners,” the WPP report said. “This strategy, driven by the 'Less is More' approach, aims to limit sponsor slots, allowing each brand a larger Share of Voice (SOV) within the roster. The goal is to declutter the brand messaging across consumer touchpoints related to the event, ensuring that each sponsor's communication resonates more powerfully.” Overall, sports marketing and sponsorships grew 6% year-on-year to over ₹16,500 crore in 2024, although concerns over heated valuation in media rights have sparked concerns around returns on investment. Last year, consulting firm D&P Advisory estimated the valuation of the IPL and the WPL fell for a second straight year, after reaching a peak in 2023.