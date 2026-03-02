As the International Cricket Council (ICC) increasingly seeks global brand partnerships and takes cricket to wider audiences, leading sports marketing agency Omnicom FUSE is betting on longer, pricier advertising contracts, newer branding opportunities, and a blend of music shows with cricket tournaments, on the lines of international sporting events.
As cricket attempts to go global, Omnicom FUSE bets on cricket-music blend
SummaryThe ICC is pursuing longer, premium sponsorships to enhance cricket's global appeal, with Omnicom FUSE launching initiatives blending music and cricket.
