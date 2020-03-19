As demand for staples soars, FMCG companies ramp up supply

NEW DELHI : With more states enforcing heavy lockdowns in attempts to contain the spread of Coronavirus, consumers continued to rush to local grocery stores to buy goods of daily use. Companies that sell essential items such as staples, rice, pulses, atta, and personal hygiene products said they have ramped up supply and have ensured higher frequency of delivering their stocks to shopkeepers, supermarkets, and e-commerce.

We are seeing "a significant uptick in demand of staples," Ajay Motwani, head of marketing, consumer business, Adani Wilmar, which sells staples under the Fortune brand told Mint. Motwani said compared to a week ago demand for essential households items has picked up across cities. “Earlier the demand was limited to the main cities, it has become more board-based now and can be seen in cities of Hyderabad, Pune, parts of Rajasthan," he said.

The company has ramped up its frequency of supplies to stores from one week to now twice or thrice a week, “depending on their requirements."

This is true for online grocery channels, modern trade stores, and even small grocery outlets that stock the company’s Fortune branded cooking oils, wheat flour etc.

Mint has reported earlier that shoppers have been queuing up outside grocery stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Pune—where more cases emerged—to stock up on essentials for as long as a month. Essential.

Value- conscious Indian households typically buy groceries for a few days, rather than buying large quantities. But with concerns around lockdowns being amplified, consumers, said experts, are clearly stock-piling for as long as a month now.

The move is also fueled by rumors and WhatsApp messages that are urging households to stock up in case of an unprecedented scenario where the country enters a long period of lockdown.

While states have enforced closure of malls, bars, restaurants and cinema halls; state advisories have exempted grocery stores, medical stores, and shops that stock essential goods from such closures.

LT Foods that sells Daawat branded packaged rice, among other staples, said business in the last few days was up 30% compared to regular weeks.

"The demand on e-commerce is definitely higher, but we are seeing households in cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai buy a lot more," said said Ritesh Arora, business head for India, LT Foods. The company that has five plants says there is no disruption in business at its plants that continue to run at full capacity. “Everyday the scenario changes, with some markets and cities announcing closure of stores and markets. That is becoming a challenge to manage our supply efficiently. We are trying to ensure enough stock," he added.

Small format stores have continued to see more shoppers turn up to buy monthly groceries in one go, said a top executive at a large retail chain.

“Things are the same as a few days ago, people are still lining up outside stores and buying everything they need. Typically they buy for a few days but they are now buying everything for a month," said Kamaldeep Singh, president, at Future Group-owned Big Bazaar’s food business

India’s count of Coronavirus cases was upwards of 170 as of Thursday, with the Covid-19 disease causing a fourth casualty in the country.

Mint had earlier reported that shoppers were stocking up on personal hygiene products such as soaps and hand sanitizers essentially emerging from pockets where more cases are being detected. To meet the shortfall in such products, local brands have emerged to fulfill the demand that surged between 300% to 400%, especially for hand santisers.