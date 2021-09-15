As people start returning to office, ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of its corporate shuttle service to help them get to and from work, safely and affordably in these testing times. The service will be available across Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The corporate shuttle is a customised commute service that Uber India is offering to several companies. The seating capacity in a single vehicle is anywhere between 10-50.

In a statement, released on Wednesday, the company said, Using Uber’s core technology to ensure a reliable, safe and cost-effective ride, the service helps companies deliver on their sustainability goals by helping decongest cities, reduce pollution and free up office parking spaces.

Noting that safety is a top priority, Uber said, the service includes a comprehensive set of safety measures, including a Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and mandatory driver education on safety SOPs.

Commenting on the launch of Uber Corporate Shuttle, Abhinav Mittoo, Head of Uber for Business, India & South Asia, said, “At Uber, we are focused on meeting the changing needs of our customers. Uber Corporate Shuttle helps companies put their employees first. They get to and from work safely, without the stress of traffic jams, expense of parking and car maintenance."

“And by making it easy for employees to give up their cars, the service can reduce congestion, pollution and emissions in our cities. It is an honour to help India get back to work safely after a tough 20 months," he added.

The statement also said, this is the first product from Uber’s High Capacity Vehicles program to be launched in India which has been specifically developed keeping in mind the unique challenges faced by office-goers in India and other emerging markets.

A significant share of the work related to the technology and product build-out for Uber Corporate Shuttle is being led by Uber’s technology team based out of Bangalore, it added.

Launched in 2014, the Uber for Business platform brings Uber's innovations and solutions organisations globally at scale. It has helped unlock employee productivity and elevated customer experiences for more than 1.5 lakh organisations around the world.

