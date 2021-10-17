Airline capacity curbs are off; will there be more flights?

Airlines resumed domestic operations on 25 May 2020 after being grounded for two months during the nationwide lockdown. As covid infections were still high, airlines were allowed to fly only a third of their pre-covid flights. This cap was gradually raised over the following months, first to 45%, next to 60%, and finally increased to 80% by December. However, the cap was readjusted again in May 2021 amid the second wave of infections to 50% of their pre-covid capacity. A fall in covid infections has led to the current announcement, which appears to be a relief for the industry because of a surge in demand.