As green shift sees affordability challenges in the West, India's green discount pulling in climate investments
The green discount in India is getting ‘accelerated’, by not asking customers to make choices based on moral grounds but on economic ones – an economic rationalization makes the transition to greener solutions more appealing.
New Delhi: As a large and fast-growing emerging market, India is becoming a hotspot for global climate investors, even as tough conditions in private markets worldwide have slowed down investments in climate-related businesses in other regions.