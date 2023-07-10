As iPhone maker Foxconn dumps $19.5 billion Vedanta chip plan in India, a look at timeline since signing of JV1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Taiwan's Foxconn has withdrawn from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian conglomerate Vedanta, in a setback to Prime Minister Modi's chipmaking plans for India.
Taiwan's Foxconn has withdrawn from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta, it said on Monday in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chipmaking plans for India.
