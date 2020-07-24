As ITC reports Q1 earnings today, investors will keep an eye on FMCG segment

For the March quarter, the company’s cigarette volumes were estimated to have declined by about 10% year-on-year. For the June quarter, many analysts have forecast a much sharper volume decline of as much as 35%. The covid-19 pandemic lockdown impacted cigarette sales for a good part of the quarter. “However, the June run rate is likely to be a mid-single digit decline, including the impact of the channel re-stocking, which we need to see if it sustains in July," said a Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd report on 6 July.