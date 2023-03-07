As lock-in expires, Yes Bank rescuers may retain stakes1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Mumbai: Banks that acquired stakes in Yes Bank as part of its rescue three years ago are likely to hold on to their shares even as a three-year lock-in ends on 13 March, three officials aware of the matter said
Mumbai: Banks that acquired stakes in Yes Bank as part of its rescue three years ago are likely to hold on to their shares even as a three-year lock-in ends on 13 March, three officials aware of the matter said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×