As lock-in expires, Yes Bank rescuers may retain stakes

Ever since the reconstruction scheme was introduced, Yes Bank’s financial performance has improved gradually. Its return on assets stood at 0.4% as of FY22 compared with -1.3% as of FY21 and -7.1% in FY20. Asset quality improved, too, with gross non-performing assets declining to 13.9% as of March 2022 compared with 16.8% as of March 2020. After the transfer of its bad loan stock to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co., gross NPAs fell further to 2% as of December 2022. The bank also reported its first full-year profit in FY22 at ₹1,066 crore, against a loss of ₹3,462 crore in FY21 and ₹22,715 crore in FY20.

