As Maruti contributes highest to Suzuki Japan growth, Chairman hints at changes

As Maruti Suzuki India increased its contribution to parent Suzuki Motor Corporation's overall global business, Chairman RK Bhargava on Wednesday hinted at the organizational changes, saying that the company's share of global production will go beyond 60%, which was achieved last year.
He was addressing the annual general meeting of the country today, the first in-person meeting after two years of Covid-19 associated restrictions, according to news agency PTI.
Bhargava stated that the company will chalk out its strategy for entering the compressed biomethane gas fuel as it was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the company's 40th-year celebration at Gandhinagar on Sunday.
Referring to a statement by Suzuki Motor Corporation chief Toshihiro Suzuki, he said it is very clear that Maruti has become a very important part of Suzuki Japan. The statement read that in the last fiscal Suzuki group produced about 28 lakh automobiles all over the world, out of which more than 16 lakh units, or about 60%, were produced in India.
He also informed that Suzuki's recent announcement to set up a wholly-owned research and development company in India also came at the time of Maruti's growing importance in Suzuki's operations, as per PTI reports.
He said, "India has growing volumes of production, growing importance, availability of capable manpower, so do we still need to look at how we are organizing here to deal with future growth?"
"I hope when we come up with any changes in the future, we will have your backing and support. Maruti will enter the EV segment in 2024-25, and it will be in the upper-end of the market only," he added.
He said that Maruti Suzuki is also looking into compressed biomethane gas fuel area because it has a huge potential for the country as a source of energy.
The company Sunday had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board for setting up two biogas plants in Gujarat.