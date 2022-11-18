Amidst job cuts by major tech biggies, Tata Motors-backed Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Friday announced a global hiring plan to fill more than 800 new digital and engineering vacancies across the UK, Ireland, USA, India, China, and Hungary. JLR seeks to recruit skilled workers from the digital technology industry as the company becomes a digital-first and data-driven organisation.
In its press release on its website, JLR said, "following the news of large-scale job losses from technology firms, Jaguar Land Rover is opening a new jobs portal for displaced workers from the tech industry to explore career opportunities, offering hybrid working patterns."
Major tech giants such as Meta, Twitter, Snap, and Microsoft have announced layoffs, while others such as Amazon are expected to follow suit. Amidst massive job cuts from these tech biggies, JLR stated that a new jobs portal is to be launched for displaced tech workers following large-scale job losses at Meta, Twitter, and others, to recruit digital capability into the business
At JLR, global hiring will be available for roles spanning Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electrification, Cloud Software, Data Science, Machine Learning, and many more.
Anthony Battle, Chief Information Officer at JLR said, "We are further strengthening our data and digital skills base so we can deliver our Reimagine strategy and become an electric-first business from 2025 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039."
He added, "Our digital transformation journey is well underway but being able to recruit highly skilled digital workers is an important next step. We are pleased to be able to provide opportunities to talented individuals with digital capabilities."
Further, Dave Nesbitt, Digital Product Platform Director at JLR said that the company is transforming to an electric-first business, and "we are creating some of the most digitally advanced vehicles ever seen."
"Through our products we will create new experiences, new levels of intimacy and connected car services for our customers, to give our clients a true modern luxury experience," Dave added.
As per the release, JLR is at the forefront of the rapidly changing automotive industry with a focus on electrification, digital services, and data.
JLR is focused on enhancing its in-house data capability, which is crucial to its digital transformation to deliver clients a modern luxury experience.
