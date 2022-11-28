As mortgage rates rise, more people choose to rent single-family homes5 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 08:38 PM IST
- In response, major builders and developers are getting into the business, which was once dominated by mom-and-pop outfits
When Ronald Granville, a former law-enforcement officer in Philadelphia, was offered a new job in North Carolina this summer, he and his wife, Fiona Granville, jumped at the chance to relocate their family. They packed up the van and took their two sons on a road trip to scout for a place to live.