Home / Companies / News /  As mortgage rates rise, more people choose to rent single-family homes

When Ronald Granville, a former law-enforcement officer in Philadelphia, was offered a new job in North Carolina this summer, he and his wife, Fiona Granville, jumped at the chance to relocate their family. They packed up the van and took their two sons on a road trip to scout for a place to live.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout