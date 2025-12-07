As Netflix swoops in to buy Warner Bros, we revisit the studio’s long, twisted journey
The studio’s latest M&A deal is different than the ill-fated AOL-Time Warner merger, but it’s not without precedent.
Like all the old Hollywood studios, Warner Bros. has taken a twisted path into the present, filled with mergers and acquisitions—the latest a proposed sale to Netflix for $82.7 billion, including assumed debt. Some have worked out well and some haven’t, but the good ones are all long in the rearview mirror.